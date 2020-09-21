Paul L. Toenjes | Obituary

Paul Louis Toenjes, 72, died peacefully at his home on Sept. 20, 2020. Paul was born on Sept. 3, 1948, to the late Louis and Dora (nee Faust) Toenjes.

Paul married Barbara “Bobbie“ Toenjes on March 27, 1971. She survives.

Paul was a lifelong Columbia resident. He graduated from I.C.S. and SPPS Catholic High School Class of 1966. After high school, Paul proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was deployed to Dong Ha, South Vietnam (I Corps) and served with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Division from 1968-1969. He was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon. Paul retired from the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department after serving his community from 1972-1993. He was a former Second Assistant Chief and one of Columbia Fire Department’s first emergency rescue technicians. Paul retired after 42 years as construction manager for Mississippi River Transmission. Paul is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7980, a member of the Third Marine Division Association and Immaculate Conception Parish. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and cared for him.

He is also survived by son Brad (Sheri) Toenjes of Columbia and daughter Jennifer (Kevin) Anderson of Webster Groves, Mo.; loving granddaughters Kate and Reese Toenjes and Lucy and Chelsea Anderson; and brother, James Herrmann of Valparaiso, Ind. Paul is also survived by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law including Ron and Jeanette Melliere, Joe Hahn and friend Anita Pollard, David and Debbie Hahn and John and Kim Hahn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert (Bob) Toenjes and Llewellyn Toenjes.

Visitation will be Sept. 24 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m.,at the church, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial will take place in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all social distancing and face covering rules will be followed.

The family sincerely appreciates your prayers and concerns. Memorials may be made out to Columbia Volunteer Fire Department or Songs4Soldiers.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.