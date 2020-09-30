Delores J. Kinzinger | Obituary

Delores J. Kinzinger, 72, of Millstadt, died Sept. 30, 2020, in Belleville. She was born July 3, 1948, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Helmut C. and Vivian (nee Cashion) Kinzinger.

Delores was a retired LPN for American Red Cross, loved spending time with her family and friends and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her brother and sisters Richard (Mary) Kinzinger, Mary (Richard) Dambacher and Alice (Richard) Betlach; nieces and nephews Carla (Greg) Schwehr, Rich (Liz Bethel) Kinzinger, Tammi (James Landry) Peters, Jason Peters, Duane (Stacy) Dambacher, Tracy Green and Amanda (Luke) Probst; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; two great-great-nephews; numerous cousins and friends

She is also preceded in death by her sister Betty Peters and brother Walter Eugene Kinzinger in infancy.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 2 and 10 a.m. until time of service Oct. 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Family Wishes.