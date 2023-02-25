Thomas Laird | Obituary

Thomas Laird

Thomas E. Laird, 72, of Red Bud, died Feb. 24, 2023 in Red Bud. He was born July 11, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas to Arthur and Anna (nee Swacker) Laird.

He married Joyce Kabureck on June 9, 1973, and they spent 49 wonderful years together. Thomas was a U.S. Marine veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Thomas enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, doing yard work and going to auctions.

In addition to his wife, survivors include daughters Theresa (Patrick) Esslinger and Lisa (Jason) Edwards; brothers Linn Laird, Joseph Laird and William Laird; sister Susan Strauss; grandchildren Marc Martindale, Nicholas Farley, Sarah Esslinger and Jack Esslinger, along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by in-laws Elmer and Celesta Marie Kabureck.

Private graveside services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Helping Strays of Monroe County, 4221 Hanover Road, Columbia, IL 62236, or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or School, 515 Locust Street, Red Bud, IL 62278.

