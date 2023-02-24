Jennifer N. Eckenfels | Obituary

Jennifer Nicole Eckenfels (nee Sondag), 36, of Valmeyer, died Feb. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. She was born Sept. 11, 1986, in St. Louis.

Jenny taught special education at Gardner Elementary School in Waterloo. Her love for her school, students and colleagues was endless. Although Jenny grew up as a Valmeyer Pirate, she was sure proud to be a Waterloo Bulldog. Outside of the classroom, Jenny loved spending time with her family and stock car racing. She met her husband Jeremy nowhere else but at the racetrack. They married and have two wonderful children. As a proud mother, Jenny loved watching her boy race and play ball while spending time with her “mini-me” daughter at gymnastics and the racetrack.

Jenny was a devout Christian woman, a truly wonderful daughter, sister and mother. The light that she brought to this world will never end.

Jenny was a member of St. Mary Catholic Parish in Valmeyer, where she also taught Sunday school and was loved by all.

She is survived by her husband Jeremy Eckenfels; children Brayden and Aubrey Eckenfels; parents Douglas and Rhonda Sondag; father-in-law Thomas Eckenfels; mother-in law Sandy (Mike) Schweiss; sisters Amber (Craig) Manville and Ashley (Matt) Stuckmeyer; grandmother Mary Lou Ratajczyk; aunts; uncles; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law Chris (Andrea) Eckenfels and Megan (CJ) Sprang; nieces and nephews Camden and Brynlee Manville, Charlotte and Lennon Stuckmeyer; and Dilan and Adilynn Eckenfels; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Glennon and Caryl Faye Sondag, Raymond Ratajczyk, Gilbert and Dorothy Eckenfels and Henry and Wilma Meyer and uncle Patrick Sondag.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Feb. 27 and 8-9:15 a.m. Feb. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia, Father Steve Thoma C.R. officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Brayden and Aubrey Eckenfels Education Fund; or family wishes.