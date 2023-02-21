Gerald Huck | Obituary

Gerard “Jerry” Huck 89, of of Bloomsdale, Mo., died Feb. 18, 2023, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He was born Jan. 7, 1934, in Zell, Mo. He married Nancy (nee Bivins) Huck on Aug. 18, 1966.

He was a member of VFW Post 2210, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, USS Los Angeles Association and Navy Cruisers Association.

Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He loved to listen to country music and sing along. Jerry was a very proud Korean War Veteran who loved to reminisce about his time in the United States Navy. Most of all Jerry was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Jerry is survived by sons Dale (Kim) Diesel of Dupo, Donald (Geri) Diesel of Bloomsdale, Mo., and Deron (Rachel) Huck of Olathe, Kan.; brother Robert (Rita) Huck of Indianapolis; sister Sylviann Huck of High Ridge, Mo.; grandchildren Jamie, Abby and Kelly Diesel, Emily (Blake) Sullivan, Erich and Natalie Diesel and Hunter and Henry Huck; and great-grandchildren Jaylyn Brister; Kennedy and Dottie Sullivan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, father Edwin Huck, mother Dora (nee Grass) Huck and brother Charles Huck.

Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. March 17 at St. Joseph Church in Zell, Mo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Henry Purcell officiating.

Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Saint Louis at a later date with full military honors

Memorials can be made to Missouri Veterans Home, Cape Girardeau, Mo.