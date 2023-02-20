Anna R. Sadler | Obituary

Anna Rose Sadler (nee Somogye), 93, of Waterloo, died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 16, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 30, 1929, in St. Louis.

Anna was born in St. Louis in 1929. She worked as a secretary for many years after high school and loved to travel with her sisters and girlfriends. She met her husband Ken and was married in 1959. They lived in Florissant Mo., where they had their three daughters. In 1972, the family moved to Ste. Genevieve, Mo., where Ken was born and raised. There, Anna took classes to prepare income taxes and assisted Ken in their tax and bookkeeping business. She also worked as a bookkeeper for a local store. In their later retirement years, they moved to Columbia to be closer to their daughters and families. In 2019, ten years after Ken passed away, Anna moved to the Cedarhurst senior living residence in Waterloo, where she loved the caring staff and the many activities they provided.

Anna was a devout Christian woman, a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved being involved in the lives of her children and their families. She participated in many clubs, activities and enjoyed playing golf with her husband in the Ste. Genevieve couples/ladies leagues. She was also an avid card, bridge, and bingo player.

Anna was a member of Immaculate Conception Church – Columbia.

She will be greatly missed by her daughters Susan Meyer, Diann Foster and Sharon Lewis; grandchildren Adam Meyer, Jared Meyer, Luke Meyer, Clayton Foster and Chase Foster, sister Mary Canova (Jim); many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and treasured friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Sadler, parents Steven and Helen Somogye; four sisters and four brothers.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service Feb. 23, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at the church with Father Steve Thoma C.R. officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: the American Kidney Fund; or the Salvation Army.