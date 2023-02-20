Russell A. Lieb | Obituary

By
Republic-Times
-
118

Russell Allen Lieb, 62, of Waterloo, died Feb. 19, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born April 2, 1960, in Red Bud.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and he was formerly employed at Cerro Flow. He was an avid outdoorsman and a shade tree mechanic. He never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife Bonita Lieb (nee Hitzmann); daughter  Crystal (Drew) Wynn; grandson Andrew Wynn; sisters and brothers Barbara (William) Rumler, Norma (Howard) Shive, Marlene Lieb, Charles Lieb, Kathie (David) Naumann and Nancy (Dennis) Rodenberg; mother-in-law and father-in-law; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Russell is preceded in death by his parents Norman L. and Donna J. (nee Foss) Lieb

Visitation will be  from 4-7  p.m. Feb. 21, 2023 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo. 

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with  Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.

