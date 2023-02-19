Darwin E. Schaack | Obituary

Darwin E. Schaack, 92, of Waterloo, died Feb. 18, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born July 25, 1930, in Steeleville. He married Geneva Schaack on Oct. 20, 1951. She passed away in 2018, after being married for over 66 years.

He lived a long life full of love and treasured friendships. He worked odd jobs as a kid before he started driving for HB Russell at the age of 16. He was in the U.S. Army from 1951-1960. He retired from driving decades later, then began driving a school bus for the Red Bud school district. He enjoyed camping with his wife and family for many years. Darwin was a friend to everyone, a Grandpa to many. He easily won over the hearts of all he met. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, sitting outside and mowing his grass on his riding lawn mower. He and Geneva loved watching their granddaughters play softball, spending many days at the ball field. He enjoyed when his granddaughter would pick him up and take him to lunch at Panera and ride along on shopping trips. He spent his last 24 years on Rachael Lane in Waterloo, most enjoying the friendships he made with his beloved neighbors. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored their Papa Schaack and they always put a smile on his face. One of his favorite vices was having a couple of beers, especially with buddies. Darwin was a kind, loving and the most-friendliest man.

Darwin was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, formerly employed at HB Russell Trucking, a member of Waterloo VFW Post 6504, and formerly Red Bud VFW Post 6632.

He is survived by children Debra Keim, and Patricia (Gerald) Weilbacher; grandchildren Wayne (Gretchen) Menke, Shawn (Christy) Keim, Terri (Dan) Krebel, Shawn (Angie) Menke, Rachel (Shelby Jr.) Mathes, Bethany (Rodney) Cissell, Brandon (Jessica) Keim, Brianna Weilbacher and Courtney Weilbacher; great-grandchildren Trent and Hannah Menke, Cole (Holland Wallace) Keim, Daniel, Ally and Lucas Krebel, Jake (Hailey) Thrasher, Haley Thrasher, Owen and Abby Menke, Kaitlyn and Ryan Mathes, Sierra and Savanna Cissell, Dylan, Nicholas and Landon Keim; two great-great grandchildren, Ryker and Baker Keim.; sister Carol (Jim) Mueller; sister-in-law Florence Lenhardt; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by wife Geneva Schaack (nee Lenhardt); son Rickey (Linda) Schaack; three infant sons; granddaughter Brittany Schaack; son-in-law Mark Keim and parents Elmer and Frieda (nee Degener) Schaack.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service Feb. 25 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.

Funeral service is 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at St. Paul UCC, Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment is at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo.