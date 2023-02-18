Dennis J. Fitzwilliam | Obituary

Dennis J. Fitzwilliam, 68, of Waterloo, died Feb, 10, 2023, in St. Louis. He was born March 24, 1954, in St. Louis.

It is with great sadness that the family of Dennis Joseph Fitzwilliam announces his tragic passing as the result of a head-on collision on Feb. 10, 2023. He was on his way home from work to enjoy the weekend. As we sit here discussing what to say, we are glad to recount such a full life. Dennis helped preserve the historical architecture of St. Louis, which launched into a 40-year career in landscaping, building, and craftsmanship.

Notably, he co-designed and built a series of Mississippi Bluff-inspired boulder scapes along the waterways of Forest Park. Dennis cared deeply about art, the environment, and historical architecture, which led him to build his dream home on the Mississippi river bluffs, where he raised his family.

He developed a passion for ecological restoration and converted countless acres back to their natural state. He was instrumental in preserving Eagle Cliff-Miles Cemetery & Hill Prairie by dedicating it as a recognized nature preserve.

Dennis was well-respected and seen as an educator, pioneer, and mentor of many disciplines. A lifelong learner, he was as sharp as ever at age 68. Most recently, he was taking Italian lessons for a family trip this summer. In his personal life, he was a devoted and deeply loved husband, father, sibling, son-in-law, and friend. He spent significant time assisting the Boy Scouts on camping trips and volunteer efforts with his son Jack.

He rarely missed a Valmeyer baseball game cheering for his son Sam and always helped to maintain the field. He and his wife, Anne, explored the world together early in their relationship and shared many great adventures. As an amazing cook and musicophile, Dennis ensured that they spent much of their free time supporting live music, attending festivals, and trying the best food St. Louis had to offer. When he wasn’t spending time with family or friends, he was often trying to find his phone that he hilariously could never keep track of. A supporter of the arts, Dennis also developed a great skill in photography, and his images have been published in newspapers, magazines, and websites. Dennis was many things – a proud, loving husband and father his most cherished quality. In all of his life endeavors, he dove in headfirst and passed on lessons learned to his children and all those around him. He greatly valued his time, but also gave it away faster than the change in his pocket, as his generosity knew no bounds. Dennis left a lasting impact that will be felt for generations to come.

Dennis is survived by his wife Anne Fitzwilliam; children Jack (Jessa) Fitzwilliam and Sam Fitzwilliam; sisters and brothers Jerry (Sandy) Fitzwilliam, Pat (Bob) Hutson, Bob (Margee) Fitzwilliam, Mark (Sue) Fitzwilliam and Julie (Jim) Mahony; sisters-in-law Donna Fitzwilliam and Carol Fitzwilliam: sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents John J. and Billye (nee Hagar) Fitzwilliam and brothers and sister Jack Fitzwilliam, Mike Fitzwilliam and Susan Mangum.

A celebration of life will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 2023 at Forest Park at the Dennis & Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center, The Trolley Room, 5595 Grand Drive in Forest Park, St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Clifftop Alliance. ; Valmeyer Booster of School Sports; Forest Park Forever, forestparkforever.org/donate; or Miles Cemetery.