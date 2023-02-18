Betty J. Schlemmer | Obituary

Betty June Schlemmer, 67, Red Bud, died Feb. 14, 2023 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born Dec. 2, 1955, in Alton.

Betty’s passion in life was caring for her family, whom she deeply loved. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafting.

Surviving are her daughters Stephanie Luttrell of Red Bud, Valerie (Brent) Goetz of Columbia and Melanie (Richard) Newton of Waterloo, three grandchildren; sisters Freda (Steve) Galloway of Sesser and Linda Gower of North Carolina; brother Junior Gower of Florida; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Betty (nee VanHoorebeke) Gower and six brothers and sisters.

Betty has gifted her remains to Washington University School of Medicine.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home