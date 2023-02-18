Gary Limestall | Obituary

Gary Limestall, 69, of Cahokia Heights, and formerly Columbia, died Feb. 12, 2023 at his home in Cahokia Heights. He was born Aug. 23, 1953, in Red Bud, son of the late Roy Joseph, and Mae, nee Juengling, Limestall.

When he was a boy he enjoyed rabbit hunting with his Dad, Uncle James and cousin David Juengling along with their beagle dogs, fishing at Columbia Sportsman’s Club and with his cousins at Lake Ronnie and riding his bicycle with his best friend Wally Weilbacher to their Khoury League baseball practices and games. When Ryan and Chad were young, Claudia and Gary and their boys enjoyed boating and water skiing in the summertime. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1971 and then graduated from SIU Carbondale with an associate degree. He was an excellent welder. In his spare time you could often see him trimming and cutting down trees and splitting wood for his fireplace, tinkering in his garage, riding his bicycle around town and having a good time at all the local picnics in the summer. Gary was also a member of the Columbia Gymnastic Assoc. He loved watching the Three Stooges and would recite the lines from his most favorite episodes and then always end with a good chuckle.

Surviving are his son, Chad, his sister Ann Kleinschmidt (Mike Cook); brother Denny and Nancy Limestall; nephews Doc and Tyler Kleinschmidt and Blake Limestall; niece Courtney Craig; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his son Ryan, and Claudia Limestall and his parents Roy (Joe) and Mae Limestall. and his brother-in-law, Gary Kleinschmidt.

There will be a memorial celebration of Gary’s life service at 11 a.m. April 29 at the Kleinschmidt’s Columbia Saints baseball field on Triple Lakes Road in Millstadt with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activities Center Building Fund; or Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia Heights.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.