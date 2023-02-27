Caleb M.R. Bixby | Obituary

Caleb M. R. Bixby, 32, of Waterloo, formerly of Red Bud, died Feb. 25, 2023, at his residence.

He was born to Micah and Laura (Derossett Bixby) Cozean on July 17, 1990, in Sparta, Illinois.

He had worked at Ahne’s Bakery in Waterloo.

Caleb enjoyed drawing, cooking and baking, gardening and listening to country music. He loved spending time outdoors and going to stock car races. Caleb was always thinking of other people first and would give someone flowers or card to cheer them up.

He is survived by his parents Micah and Laura Cozean of Red Bud; sister Myranda Cozean of Red Bud; niece Xyla Porter; grandmother Nellie (Vernon) Mollet of Prairie du Rocher; friends Jeff Ahne and Derek Schmeiderer; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Phyllis and Buzz Bixby and Clyde and Mildred Brewer, grandfathers Frank Cozean and Larry Derossett and aunt Deanna Schott.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. March 2 at Pchacek Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Jesse Hinds officiating.

Interment will be at Paradise Cemetery in Steeleville

Memorials may be made to family choice.