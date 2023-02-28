Jewell Falkenheim | Obituary

Jewell Falkenheim, 94, formerly of Ava, died Feb. 24, 2023, at her home in Columbia.

Jewell was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Alto Pass, to Edward and Blanche (nee Tanksley) Dallas. She married Roy B. Falkenheim on Jan. 21, 1948, in Ava. He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 1992. Jewell was a homemaker and a member of St. Louis Revival Assembly of God Church.

Surviving is her daughter Cheryl Hagler of Columbia, granddaughter Joanna (Jeff) Cholet of Waterloo and great grandchildren Devin, Bri, Kylie and Ashlyn.

Jewell is also preceded in death by her parents and sisters June Kilpatrick and Catherine Zimmer.

Visitation will be held 1-3 p.m., March 2 at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Ava.

A funeral service will follow a the funeral with Reverend Atangsi Anue officiating.

Burial will be at Ava Evergreen Cemetery, Ava.

Memorials may be given to the Assembly of God Church World Mission, c/o Wilson’s Funeral Home, Ava.