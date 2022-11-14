Thomas L. Peterson | Obituary

Thomas Leo Peterson, 84, of Glenarm, died Nov. 8, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital.

Thomas was born Nov. 24, 1937, in Springfield, the son of Russell and Mary Kathryn Fleming Peterson. He married Mary Kathryn Conrad on Nov. 30, 1963, in Columbia.

Thomas graduated from Cathedral Boys High School in 1955. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1959. He later earned his bachelor’s degree from SIU-Carbondale. Thomas was employed as a systems analyst with Franklin Life Insurance for 32 years. He was a previous member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and a current member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chatham. Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and mowing the grass on his riding lawn mower. He was also very handy around the house. Thomas was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini fan.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn Peterson of Glenarm; daughters Christine (Ken) McCafferty of Joliet and Diane (Chris) Bates of Mason, Ohio; son Matthew (Julie) Peterson of Ashland; grandchildren Maggie, Sheila, Bridget, Sean, Liam and Hope; siblings Bob (Carrie) Peterson of Springfield, Mary Bea (Armand, deceased) Sarti of Springfield and Kay (Glenn) Merriman of Hillsboro; and sister-in-law, Joan Peterson of Conroe Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Joan Ann Reiter and brother Charles R. Peterson.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Visitation will be 10-10:45 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. Joseph the Worker, Chatham.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joseph M. Molloy, celebrant.

Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Chatham; or Camp Ondessonk, Ozark.

Visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.