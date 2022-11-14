Ethel E. Luehring | Obituary

Ethel E. Luehring (nee Rippelmeyer), 95, of Waterloo, died Nov. 12, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born Jan. 5, 1927, in Chalfin Bridge.

She is survived by her brother and sisters Herman (Shirley) Rippelmeyer, Esther Muertz, Loretta Rodenberg, and Florence Jaenke; nieces; and nephews.

Ethel is preceded in death by her parents Albert August and Katherine (nee Illert) Rippelmeyer; sister Mildred Meyer; and brothers Milton, Paul and George Rippelmeyer.

No services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.