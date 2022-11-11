Norma Vogt | Obituary

Norma Vogt (nee Hanebutt), 95, of Red Bud, died peacefully on Nov. 10, 2022 at Red Bud Regional Care Center, Red Bud. She was born to the late Theodore and Ida (nee Degener) Hanebutt on Feb. 17, 1927, in Ruma.

Norma was a 1947 graduate of Red Bud High School. She worked with her husband, Leonard Vogt, as a tax consultant to the Red Bud community for over 30 years.

Norma was a Girl Scout leader and a member of the Red Bud Home Extension and VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was active in St. John’s Lutheran Church and a member of the Evening Guild and church choir. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her children Michael (Nancy) Vogt of Waterloo, Barbara (Kevin) Jubera of Avon, Colo., and Mark (Shirley) Vogt of Red Bud; grandchildren Blake (Sandy) Vogt, Andrew Vogt, Paul Vogt, Elizabeth Jubera, Matthew (Julie) Jubera, Bethany (Chris) Kazmierczak and John (Heather) Vogt; great-grandchildren Max, Hunter, Evelyn, Petra, Mason, Laine, Jacob, Heidi, Gabriel, Veronica and Leonardo; sister Pearl Schudlich of Traverse City, Mich.; sisters-in-law, Doris Vogt of Metropolis and Verna Kruse of Havana; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Vogt. They were married for 72 years. Norma was also preceded in death by her sister Ruth Krause, sister-in-law Anna Nilsson and brothers-in-law, Art Krause, Gerald Schudlich, Paul Vogt, Jim Nilsson and Fred Kruse.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Leesman Funeral Home, Red Bud, and 10-10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

A funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at church with Rev. Mark Nebel officiating.

Interment will be at the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud.