Kevin E. Brennan | Obituary

Kevin E. Brennan, 69, of Waterloo, died Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia. He was born July 9, 1953, in East St. Louis.

Kevin was a member of Toastmasters and enjoyed traveling and camping.

He is survived by his wife Shelly Brennan (nee Schroeder); children Troy (Kristen) Brennan and Emily (Brett) Marsala; grandchildren Jack Marsala and Mari Brennan and expecting Maggie Marsala in December; brothers and sisters Bill Brennan (Phyllis), Chris (Bob) Hursey, Kathy (Rich) Barbee, and Marty (Jamie) Haas; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Betty (nee Vollmer) Brennan.

Visitation is 8 a.m. until time of service Nov. 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Tom Helfrich officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois; or Alzheimer’s Association.