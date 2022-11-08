Marian C. Hoffmann | Obituary

Marian Caroline Hoffmann (nee Keim), 93, formerly of Waterloo, died Nov. 5, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Naperville, her most recent residence. She was born Jan. 17, 1929, in Columbia.

Marian graduated from Columbia High School in 1946 and married Roger Oscar Hoffmann in 1951. They were married for over 71 years.

Marian and her husband Roger loved to explore new places, and traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada during their life together. They were especially active in the WBCCI (Airstream) Travel Club. They led several WBCCI multi-state caravans, researching and organizing many entertaining and historical stops along the way.

Marian is survived by her husband Roger, living in Naperville; daughter Debra (David) Stonehill of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter Janice (Jeff) McCombs of Naperville; and grandchildren Brian Stonehill of Indianapolis, Ind., Erica (Matthew) Cramer of Carmel, Ind., Dr. Jeri (Dr. Pierce Brown) McCombs of Waunakee, Wisc., and Joel (Alexandra) McCombs of Dayton, Minn.

Preceding her in death were her sister Virginia (Virgil) Crook and brothers, Roland (Ruth) Keim and Roger (Vivian) Keim.

The family has arranged a private burial at St. Paul’s Evangelical Burial Park – Conrad Kolmer Memorial, in Waterloo.

Memorials are the preferred form of remembrance and may be made to the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.