Jeanette M. ‘Jan’ Lentz | Obituary

Jeanette M. “Jan” Lentz (nee Allscheid), 87, of Wentzville, Mo., died Nov. 1, 2022, in Lake St. Louis, Mo. She was born Nov. 12, 1934, in Valmeyer.

Jan was a gracious and kind woman who loved her family and enjoyed her friends. She reveled in watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow and hearing about, seeing pictures of and visiting with all of her family. Jan and her husband Ron enjoyed living much of their lives in California while on Ron’s work assignments with McDonnel Douglas. Jan worked for Monsanto Electronic Materials company in O’Fallon, Missouri. They both retired on the same day and set out in their motorhome, living the “snowbird” lifestyle, attending Blue Grass Festivals and traveling the U.S.

Jan was much loved, will be sorely missed and will forever be held dear in the hearts of her family.

Jan is survived by her children Sandra Drake (Michael), Daniel Lentz (Suzanne) and Kimberly Lentz; grandchildren Nicole Barnes, Ryan Lentz, Amy Tagliaferro, Travis Boyer and Paul Lentz; great-grandchildren Anniston Boyer, Blake Kingsborough, Elliot Barnes, Daxton Boyer and William Tagliaferro; sister Yvonne (Rich) Lammert; brothers Buddy Allscheid and Melvin (Jackie) Allscheid.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Lentz; son Randy Lentz; parents Albert and Nelda (nee Nottmeier) Allscheid; and sister Darlene James.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of service Nov. 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Doug Boyer officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.