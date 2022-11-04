Frank ‘Toby’ Humiston | Obituary

Frank “Toby” Humiston, 80, died Oct. 23, 2022. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Akron. He loved all things outdoors, especially hunting and gardening.

He is survived by his daughters Susan (Michael) McManus and Meg (Larry) Zelenovich; siblings Lynne MacDonald, Jill (Bill) Dale and Mark (Beverly) Humiston; grandchildren Frank (Kaelyn Dunn) Humiston V, Katherine (Dusten) Olejnicak, Carolyn (Cole) Blechle and Mary (Kyle) Jennings; great-grandchildren Ella and Mae (with three on the way); and many nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Eleanor, wife Penny (nee Collins) and son Frank.

A private service will be held for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Department of Conservation. https://mochf.org/donate-online/