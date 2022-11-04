Robert E. Stadler Jr. | Obituary

Robert E. Stadler Jr., 73, of Columbia died unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2022. He was born to Audrey and Robert E. Stadler Sr., in St. Louis.

After graduating from Affton High School in 1967, he and his high school sweetheart, Pat (Rahall) Stadler, married on Aug. 22, 1970, and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1971. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army Reserves. Bob and Pat were grateful to share fifty-two wonderful years together. He was most proud of his two daughters Kristin and Kalli, their husbands Nathan and Corey and his four beautiful granddaughters, Addison, Kamryn, Gracin and Cayla.

Bob graduated with a business degree from Mizzou. He was hired on as an entry-level accountant at Brown Shoe Company. After thirty-seven successful years with Brown, he retired as senior vice president of finance, which included connecting with a large number of employees and overseeing global distribution centers and aircraft. He was a tireless worker, a trusted confidant, a loyal employee and a man of high integrity. Bob believed when performing a task or job, that one should always deliver more than 100 percent of what is expected.

Upon his retirement, Bob discovered ways to volunteer which strengthened his Catholic faith. He contributed his financial expertise through various leadership roles in the Knights of Columbus 6165, American Legion Post 581 and several financial committees at Immaculate Conception Church and within the Columbia community.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fly fishing. Bob and Pat rode his Harley more than 60,000 miles over the span of twenty years. His love of travel transcended to family vacations with his favorite Team of 10. In 2019, Bob and Pat fulfilled their goal of traveling to all 50 states concluding with a family trip to Alaska. His greatest joy, however, was being called Grandpa. He valued strong communication with all of his girls which included sharing his unsolicited advice and quick wit, capturing humorous selfies, and being an impactful storyteller. Grandpa prioritized being present for each of their milestones, school activities, and sporting events.

In Bob’s own words, “I have been blessed with either having made good life choices or just benefited from a great deal of luck. That said, there’s not much I would do differently if given the opportunity to make another pass through life.”

Surviving are his wife Pat (Rahall) Stadler of Columbia; daughters Kristin (Nathan) Butler of Columbia and Kalli (Corey) Zavorka of Waterloo; granddaughters Addison and Gracin Butler and Kamryn and Cayla Zavorka; brother Dave (Jamie) Stadler of Annapolis, Md.; dear aunt, cousins, niece and nephew and countless relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Audrey and Robert Stadler, Sr., his in-laws Philip and Rose Rahall and brother-in-law Michael Rahall.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 6 at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 7 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia with Father Carl E. Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Backstoppers; Knights of Columbus George R. Kutterer Council 6165 at Immaculate Conception Church; American Legion Post 581; or the American Heart Association.