Jessica Phibbs of Youngstown, Ohio, and Paul Stewart of Waterloo announce their wedding engagement. The bride is the daughter of Diane Morris of Columbus, Ohio. She is a graduate of Logan University and is a Doctor of Chiropractic. The bridegroom is the son of Patrick and Carrie Beth Stewart of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Paul is a microbiologist for Thermo Fischer Scientific. The couple is planning an Aug. 26, 2023, wedding.