Theresa M. McAuliffe | Obituary

Theresa Mary McAuliffe (nee Heumann), 90, died Oct. 25, 2022. She was born Oct. 5, 1932, dear daughter of the late Henry and Helen (Lammers) Heumann.

Theresa and her four siblings were first-generation Americans. Her parents came to the United States from Germany and her father started Heumann Contracting in St. Louis.

Theresa graduated from Notre Dame High School and Webster College. She married Arthur in 1954 and spent a year in Germany while Arthur served in the army. They soon started a family and returned to St. Louis and then to Columbia in 1964 where they stayed for 38 years.

Theresa was a true matriarch; the glue of the family. She was strong, hardworking, friendly and deeply spiritual. She always put her family first and always with immense love and endless patience.

Her grandchildren adored her. She was happiest spending time with them. Her relatability and patient nature was her gift. She had strong connections and bonds with all 21 of them.

Theresa’s friendly smile, warm hugs and caring personality will be truly missed.

She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Arthur L. McAuliffe Jr.; dear mother of the late Maureen (John) Clark, Dr. Kathleen McAuliffe, Dr. Arthur L. McAuliffe III, Dr. Terence (Rebecca) McAuliffe, Timothy (Deanna) McAuliffe, Patrick (Karen) McAuliffe, Kelly (Craig) Smith and Dr. Kerry (Dr. Jeff) Muneses; dear grandmother of Kevin, Meghan, Kara, Kaitlin, Molly, Arthur IV, Ian, Terence Jr., Kelson, Conner, Claire, Sam, Alison, Jaime, Matthew, Grace, Maggie, Anabel, Emilia, Theodore (Teddy) and Theresa (Tess); dear great-grandma of the late Annie, Wade, Conor, Luca, Jude, Theo, Clara and Catherine; and dear sister to the late Adele Lang, Paul Heumann, Edward Heumann and Carl Heumann.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, St. Louis.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Priests of the Sacred Heart, Hales Corners, Wisc.