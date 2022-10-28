Debra L. Goldsmith | Obituary

Debra Lynn Goldsmith, 64, of Waterloo, died Oct. 26, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born Feb. 9, 1958, in Granite City to William and Virginia (nee Hoffman) Thomason.

She married Randall Goldsmith on May 5, 1996, in Maeystown. Debra was a fan of Cardinals baseball, country music, and going to Branson, Mo. She also loved her dogs Tum-Tum and Troubles.

She is survived by her husband Randall Goldsmith; stepdaughter Crystal Goldsmith; stepson Shawn Goldsmith; sisters Frances Thomason, Pam Benefield and Nancy Thomason; and granddaughters Geneva Seats and Danielle Connour.

Debra is preceded in death by her daughter Caroline Seats and parents William and Virginia Thomason.

Visitation will be at 11 p.m. Nov. 2 at Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud.

Funeral services will be held afterwards at noon at Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud with Rev. Jarvis officiating.

Interment will follow at the Red Bud City Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, we request with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed back to the family.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.