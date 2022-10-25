Marilyn Josephine Elfrink, 81, of Dupo, died Oct. 24, 2022, at The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

She was born June 25, 1941, in Leopold, Mo. She was married to Gerald Elfrink on May 12, 1962.

Marilyn loved spending time with Lani, Chase and the rest of her family. She loved going on the “white pant outings” with her sisters. She was a member of Sacred Heart Women’s Club in Dupo and spent countless hours helping her parish.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee (Justin) Yamnitz of Sainte Genevieve, Mo.; grandchildren Lani and Chase Yamnitz; sisters Norma (Belated Ronald) Parker of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Evelyn (the late Stanley) Clippard of Jackson, Mo., Juliana (Greg) Comer of Sikeston, Mo., and Virginia (David) Hahn of Oran, Mo.; and many wonderful nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents Josephine Rose Beussink and John Henry Beussink and a brother in infancy.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29 at St. Joseph Church in Zell, Mo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Paul Wienhoff officiating.

Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

