Milton J. Kish | Obituary

Milton Joseph Kish, 75, of Columbia, died Oct. 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 29, 1947, in Belleville.

Milton worked for 30 years as a quality engineer at Chrysler. He loved spending his downtime hunting deer, fishing, watching the Denver Broncos, enjoyed time on his ‘76 Harley Davidson and exercising, including running and weightlifting. Yearly trips to Colorado for trout fishing was one of his all-time favorite past times.

Surviving are his daughter Lisa (Dave) Gummersheimer of Dupo; son Brian (Jackie) Kish; grandchildren Jonathan Kish, Eli Wagner and Amelia Wagner; brother Clarence (Jane) Kish; nephew Allen (Laura) Kish; niece Michelle (Alan) Moore; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Virginia Kish.

Services will be private.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Human Support Services.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.