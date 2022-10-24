Kenneth A. Wild | Obituary

Kenneth A. Wild, 82, of Waterloo, died Oct. 23, 2022, in St. Louis. He was born Sept. 16, 1940, in East St. Louis.

He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo, Waterloo Sportsman’s Club, Carpenter’s Local 1997, Two Cylinder Club and a United States Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife Bernadette “Betty” A. Wild (nee Van Eeckhoute); children Deborah (Paul) Crook and Janet Garza; grandchildren Andrea (Casey) Blanchard, Matthew Crook (fiance Ashley Newton) and Grant Garza; great-grandchildren Wesley, Greycen, Macklynn and Brantley; sister-in-law Betty Wild; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Emil and Leona (nee Mueller) Wild; brothers Charles (Alberta) Wild, Donald Wild, Milton (Anita) Wild and Stanley Wild.

Visitation is 4-8 PM Oct. 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at the church with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.