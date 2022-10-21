Donald F. Naumann | Obituary

Donald F. Naumann, 87, of Waterloo, died peacefully on October 19, 2022, at home with family by his side. He was born April 1, 1935, in East St. Louis.

Don was a 65-plus year member of Local 100 in East St. Louis. He was an avid softball player for the Waterloo Breezy Hill and Columbia Softball teams throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Don could fix and build anything, helped everyone, never met a stranger and had a great sense of humor. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was much-loved and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife Ida Naumann (nee Barber); children Donald E. (Susan) Naumann, Susan (Dennis) Schweigert, and Michael (Karen) Naumann; grandchildren; John (Lorrie) Naumann, Angie (James) White, Lindsay (Collin) Moore, Kyle (Alisha) Moore, Jason (Amanda) Frierdich, Stephanie (Erik) Elden, Samantha (Josh) Hurst, Abby Naumann, and Ellie Naumann; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Don is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Helen (nee Taylor) Naumann, brothers Richard Naumann and Fred (Janice) Naumann and granddaughter Jennifer Frierdich.

Private family services will be held.

