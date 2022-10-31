Arlou I. Borcharding | Obituary

Arlou I. Borcharding (nee Janson), 93, of Columbia, died Oct. 30, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Aug. 9, 1929, in Waterloo.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia.

She is survived by her son Tom Borcharding; grandson Jon Borcharding (Amber Weldele); great grandson Charlie Borcharding; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Alvin L. Borcharding; son Donald (Marilyn) Borcharding; parents Charles P. & Talida B. (nee Diemert) Janson; brother Charles H. Janson.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 3 and 11:30 a.m. until time of service Nov. 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at noon Nov. 4 at the funeral home with Pastor Julie Kies officiating.

Interment will be at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.