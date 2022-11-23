Theresa L. Birkner | Obituary

Theresa Lynn Birkner, 45, of Red Bud, died Nov. 19, 2022, in Red Bud. She was born Dec. 1, 1976, in Red Bud.

She is survived by her children Zachary Gonstal and Grace Gonstal; fiance Tommy Neisz; sisters and brothers Dona (Larry) Toenjes, Lee (Linda) Birkner, Linda (Gerald) Grahlherr, Gary (Patty) Birkner, Patty Brinkmann, Fay (Gary) Skaer, Dale Birkner, Marilyn Brinkmann, Keith (DeDe) Brinkmann, Kathleen (Curt) Middendorf, Nora Hartmann, Tom (Tammy) Brinkmann, Gail (Benny) Cockrell, Louis (Tammy) Birkner, Gary (Debra) Brinkmann and Carl Birkner; father of her children Jay (Sierra) Gonstal; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great neices, great nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Leo Oscar and Anetha (nee Bequette) Birkner.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to The Hope School in Springfield.

Visitation is 3 p.m. until time of service Dec. 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A celebration of life service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private interment at a later date at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.