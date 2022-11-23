Willis A. Fischer | Obituary

Willis A. “Willy” Fischer, 84, of Waterloo, died Nov. 23, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 7, 1938, in Waterloo.

He was the former owner of Willis Fischer Sheet Metal.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Fischer (nee Goeddel); children Laura Fischer and Mark (Stephanie) Fischer; grandchildren Douglas Fischer, Rachael (Mike) Cheatham, Michelle Fischer and Emily Fischer and Jennifer (Sean Stevens) Heck, Jake Heck and Chris Heck; brother-in-law Jim Goeddel; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Willis is preceded in death by his parents Milton J. and Louise (nee Fauss) Fischer, sister Jeanette H. Gerber and a nephew Larry W. A. Gerber.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 and 9 a.m. until time of service Nov. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.