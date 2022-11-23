Gail V. M. Richards | Obituary

Gail Virtus Mary Richards, 61, formerly of Waterloo, died Nov. 4, 2022, in Bozeman, Montt.

She’s imperfect but she tries

She is good but she lies

She is hard on herself

She is broken and won’t ask for help

She is messy but she’s kind

She is lonely most of the time

She is all of this mixed up and baked in a beautiful pie

She is gone now, but she used to be mine

Gail is survived by her daughters, Sarah, Amanda, Leah and Shelby; mother Bourbon; brother Fred; and grandchildren, Adalyn, Bailey, Zoey, Luna and Aito.

