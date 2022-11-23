Gail V. M. Richards | Obituary

Gail Virtus Mary Richards, 61, formerly of Waterloo, died Nov. 4, 2022, in Bozeman, Montt.
She’s imperfect but she tries
She is good but she lies
She is hard on herself
She is broken and won’t ask for help
She is messy but she’s kind
She is lonely most of the time
She is all of this mixed up and baked in a beautiful pie
She is gone now, but she used to be mine
Gail is survived by her daughters, Sarah, Amanda, Leah and Shelby; mother Bourbon; brother Fred; and grandchildren, Adalyn, Bailey, Zoey, Luna and Aito.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at dahlcares.com.