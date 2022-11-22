Rick E. H. Veit | Obituary

Rick Earl Harvey Veit, 68, of Columbia, died Nov. 21, 2022, in Columbia. He was born July 18, 1954, in Belleville, to Melvin and Florence (nee Van Buren) Veit.

He married Christine (Shields) Veit on Sept. 23, 1995. Rick worked at Cerro in Sauget. He enjoyed target shooting and loved Rottweilers.

Rick is survived by his wife Christine; rottweiler Barney; sister Sharon (Rick) Cromwell; brother Randy (Linda) Veit; mother-in-law, Charlotte Shields; sister-in-laws Cindy (Bob) Stueve, Cathy (John) Hodge, Connie (John) Lich and Charlene (Jeff) Weber; brother-in-law Butch (Sherrie) Shields; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Cletus Shields and two Rottweilers; Bruno and Brutus.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Nov. 27 and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 28 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Helping Strays of Monroe County; or March of Dimes.