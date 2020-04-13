Theresa H. Keim | Obituary

Theresa H. Keim (nee Marquardt), 85, of Columbia, died April 12, 2020, in Freeburg. She was born March 14, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Killian and Rose (nee Welzbacher) Marquardt.

She is a member of Waterloo VFW Auxiliary. Theresa was an avid sewer, loved gardening and trips to the casino.

She is survived by her children Joan (Jim) Birke and Tim (Shelly) Lerch; grandchildren Julie Birke, Joel (Nancy) Birke and Alexandria “Alex” Lerch (special friend Bekah Wydeck); sisters Roseann Duffy and Shirley (Leland) Langsdorf; sister-in-law Verona Sendelbeck; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Theresa is preceded in death by her first husband Henry W. Lerch; second husband Glen Keim; daughter Jane F. Lerch; brother Clarence Marquardt; and sister Esther Allgire.

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimers Association or donor’s choice.