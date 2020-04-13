Billie L. Hertz | Obituary

Billie L. Hertz, 78, of Columbia, died April 10, 2020, in St. Louis. He was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Anna, son of the late Walter Leland and Gladys Rosalie (nee Caveness) Hertz.

Billie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Columbia, a U.S. Marine Corp veteran. He loved spending time with the grandchildren and going on vacations.

He is survived by his wife Gloria Hertz (née Browning); children Ginger (Jeffery) Crank and John Hertz; grandchildren Gennifer (Joseph) Luberda, Connor Crank and Chad Crank; great-grandchildren Graycie Luberda, Bohdon Luberda, Haley Crank and Earl Crank; sister Glenda (Tom) Jones; aunt; uncle; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Private services will be held with a celebration of life at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul Lutheran Church – Columbia.