Edna M. Mueller | Obituary

Edna M. Mueller (nee Roider), 79, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born March 23, 1941, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Anton and Marie (nee Gaitsch) Roider.

She was a member of St. Paul UCC – Waterloo.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister; survived by her children Kathy (John) Whaley and Jeannette Kelly; granddaughter Elizabeth Whaley; sister Erna Roider; brother Eldon (JoAnn) Roider; sisters-in-law Laverne Hesterberg; Virginia Mueller, Ora Roider and Ardell Roider; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Edna is preceded in death by her husband William H. Mueller Jr.; sister Elsie Stadter and brothers Edwin, Earl, Erwin and Elmer Roider.

Private services will be held.

Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: National Kidney Foundation or St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo.