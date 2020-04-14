Nancy L. Oliver | Obituary

Nancy L. Oliver (nee Pabst), 82, of Waterloo, died April 13, 2020, at Oak Hill in Waterloo. She was born December 2, 1937, in East St. Louis.

Nancy was a member of St. Paul UCC – Waterloo. She was a part time educator of high school and elementary students, coordinator of BAC adult education classes and a homemaker. She was a talented artist with many paintings of animals and landscapes.

She was the beloved wife of Martin Oliver for 60 years and mother of Dana (Bryan) Mitchell and Gary (Joan) Oliver; devoted to grandchildren Tessa Anne Oliver, Luke Oliver, Blake Oliver, Caleb Rotz, Katerina Oliver, Bekka Mitchell and Anthony Mitchell; nieces; nephews; and cousin Rick (Jean) Rockwell.

She is preceded in death by Raymond and Gertrude (nee Jobusch) Pabst

Private family services will be held.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC – Waterloo or Helping Strays of Monroe County.