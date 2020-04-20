Betty Mae Probasco | Obituary

Betty Mae Probasco (nee Carey), 94, of Waterloo, died April 17, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born April 13, 1926, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Hillery Connell and Lillian Marie Carey. She was raised by her beloved grandparents, John and Sarah (nee Dove) Owens.

She married Milton Arden Probasco on Oct. 9, 1946, in Forestville, Md. Before her marriage she worked for several government agencies in Washington, D.C.: Reconstruction Finance, War Dept. and Internal Revenue. After her marriage, while her husband was in the Navy, She worked for the Navy Dept. in San Diego, Calif., Westinghouse and North British and Mercantile Insurance Co. in New York City. She was a homemaker following the birth of her two daughters, Linda Ardene (Ronald) Rhoades of Leander, Texas and Doreen Gail Rey of Kirkwood, Mo.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo.

She is survived by her two daughters; grandchildren Andrew G. (Helga) Rhoades of Leander, Texas, Michael C. (Jennifer) Rey of Silver Springs, Nev., and Heather G. Rey of Kirkwood, Mo., as well as a great-grandson Nathaniel G. Rhoades of Leander, Texas.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, parents and grandparents.

Per her request, services were private.

Interment was at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Guiding Eyes for the Blind.