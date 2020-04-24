Roger Dietz | Obituary

Roger Carl Dietz, 71, of Waterloo, died peacefully on April 20, 2020, in St. Louis. Roger was born on October 25, 1948, in Belleville to the late Carl and Cornelia Dietz (nee Kaufmann).

Roger owned Dietz Towing of Waterloo for many years.

On Oct. 19, 1974, he married his wife of 45 years, Rita Clark in Waterloo, and she survives.

Roger is also survived by his children Don Dietz of Waterloo and Denise Dietz of Lumberton, Texas; and brother, David (Marie) Dietz also of Waterloo; his father-in-law Don Clark; and his sisters-in-law Patti (George) Olssen, Cathy (Bob) Gross, Mary (Kurt) Brand, Cretia (Steve) Wright, Connie Moran and brother-in-law, Dave (Belinda) Clark.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Madolyn Clark, nee Fahey.