Elizabeth “Belle” Rahe | Obituary

Elizabeth B. “Belle” Rahe (nee Bustamante), 86, of Columbia, died in her sleep April 26, 2020, in Belleville. She was born Feb. 18, 1934, in Miami, Ariz., daughter of the late Stella (nee Jaloma) Martinez and Victor Bustamante.

She was a member of Zoar United Church of Christ – New Hanover; Monroe County Home Extension; Monroe County Pork Producers; former president of Valmeyer High School Music Boosters; worked as a bilingual tutorial aide at Valmeyer Public School; volunteer tutor at Monroe-Randolph Regional Office of Education; election judge; tax preparer at Monroe County Farm Bureau Office and at her home for many years.

She is survived by her husband Henry M. Rahe (married 66 years); sons Daniel (Brenda) and Edward (Leanne) Rahe; daughter-in-law Maribeth Rahe; grandchildren Deandra (Robert) MacDermott, Allison (Matthew) Rude, Nathan (Courtney) Rahe, Zachary (Rebecca) Rahe and Erik Rahe; great grandchildren Daniel, Henry and Otto MacDermott, Charlie Rude and Eleanor and Rhiannon Rahe; brother Victor Bustamante; sister Stella Espinoza; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Belle is preceded in death by her son David Bustamante Rahe and sister Martha Ramirez.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Monroe County Farm Bureau Foundation; or Zoar United Church of Christ – New Hanover.

Arrangements were handled by at Quernheim Funeral Home.