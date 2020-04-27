Katherine S. Rabbermann | Obituary

Katherine S. Rabbermann, 66, of Waterloo, died April 25, 2020, at Integrity Health Care of Belleville. She was born Nov. 28, 1953, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy J. (Edwards) Metz.

Kathy was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo. She worked close to 20 years as a branch manager for Edward Jones in Belleville.

In her spare time, she enjoyed scrapbooking, dancing, going to wineries, travelling and drinking margaritas and Miami Vices in Cancun and Puerto Vallarta. She most loved spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her son Derrick (Debra) Rabbermann of La Vergne, Tenn.; grandchildren Grace and Peyton Rabbermann; siblings Arthur A. Metz of Waterloo, Dottie Jean Lee of Granite City and Brenda (Thomas) Schaefer of Chesterfield; many loved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and one on the way; godson- Justin Bieg along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son Glenn Joseph Rabbermann and godson Michael Foster.

Private services will be held at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo with Fr. Osang Idagbo officiating.

Cremation will follow.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Metro East Humane (No Kill) Animal Shelter in Edwardsville .

Arrangements were entrusted to Leesman Life Celebrations Funeral Home – Dupo.