Anne D. Manson | Obituary

Anne D. Manson, 98, of Columbia, died April 26, 2020, at Integrity Health Care of Columbia. She was born Oct. 26, 1921, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Charles and Anna Mae (nee Kraus) Rust. She was married to the late George A. Manson. They were married on March 10, 1940, in Jackson. He died April 28, 2006.

Anne had retired from Edison Bros. in St. Louis. She was a member of St. Paul UCC – Columbia, past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star – Rob Morris Chapter, Daughters of the Nile, Columbia Women’s Club and the Monroe County Assoc. for Home and Community Education.

Surviving are her son Donald (Karen) Manson of Bluffton, S.C.; daughter Linda (Martin) Roider of Columbia; grandchildren, Jeffery (Mary) Manson of High Point, N.C., Scott (Beth) Manson of Huntersville, N.C., Angela (Robert) Luetkenhaus of Belleville and Christopher (Kerri) Roider of Columbia; great-grandchildren Jathen (Alyssa) Manson of N.C., Andrew (Madison) Manson, Brandon Chamberland, Jordana Manson,, Carena Manson, Alexander, Blake, and Jack Roider and Anne and Joseph Luetkenhaus; six great-great grandchildren; sister Lavina Chittenden of Freeburg; sister-in-law, Betty Manson of Gulfport, Miss.; friend Anne Dunn; many loving nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters Virginia (Bill) Schoolcraft, and Elizabeth (Ronald) Slack.

Private graveside services will be held at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia or Family Hospice of Belleville, IL 5110 West Main St., Belleville

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.