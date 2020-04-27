Gerald R. Eichelman | Obituary

Gerald Rudolf Eichelman, 76, of Cleburne, Texas died April 20, 2020, in Cleburne. He was born Oct. 22, 1943, in Waterloo, to Marguerita (Rhinecker) and Adimeroyl A. Eichelman.

Mr. Eichelman served proudly in the United States Army. He was a fleet service operator, retiring from American Airlines with 36 years of service. Gerald loved spending time with family and friends. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cleburne, Texas.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Kay Eichelman of Cleburne, Texas; daughter, Jodi Gardner and husband Steve of Illinois; stepsons, Richard Butsch of Hamilton, Texas and Ronnie Butsch of Austin, Texas; stepdaughter Sheila Smith and husband, Randy of Alvarado, Texas; five grandsons; two great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Eichelman and wife Pat of Illinois; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.