Homer E. Etling | Obituary

Homer E. Etling, 91, of Millstadt, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020, in Red Bud. He was born March 7, 1929, in Millstadt, son of the late Walter and Amanda (nee Koch) Etling.

Homer was a former member of Millstadt Union Fire Department, where he was President for 20 years, one of the founders of Millstadt ambulance service, Modern Woodman, Floraville Grange, St. Clair County Soil Conservation, St. Clair County Farm Bureau, and St. Paul UCC – Floraville where he served on the church council as president, secretary, and treasurer.

He dearly loved his family and pets, enjoyed his farm and equipment, farmed all of his life, worked part time for the Millstadt Township highway department and was a devout Republican.

He is survived by his daughters Susan (Larry) Garland and Gwen (Glen) Wessel; grandchildren Sarah (Joshua) D’Atri, Adrienne (Nathan) Polite, and Amanda (Michael) Pabody; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Etling (nee Krick); grandson Joshua Garland; and sister Helma Etling.

At Homer’s request there will be no services.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC – Floraville or Modern Woodman

Arrangements handled by Quernheim Funeral Home.