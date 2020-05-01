Constance M. Thomas | Obituary

Constance M. “Connie” Thomas (nee Olsson), 92, of Waterloo, died April 30, 2020, at Integrity Health Care in Columbia. She was born April 14, 1928, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Walter and Helen (nee Jugalard) Olsson. She was married to the late Walter Q. Thomas. They were married on Oct. 29, 1949, at St. Philip Catholic Church in East St. Louis. Walt died June 25, 1996.

Connie had retired from Mercantile Trust Bank in St. Louis. During her retirement years she worked at Barb’s Fashion and Vicki’s Hallmark in Waterloo. She was a member of St. Patrick Church – Tipton.

In her spare time, Connie enjoyed sewing, quilting, camping and traveling. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children Dennis (Janet) Thomas and Nancy (John) Presley; grandchildren John F. Thomas, Heather Presley, Jennifer Spencer and John B. Presley; sister Barb Schindler; sister-in-law Elaine Olsson; many loved nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends.

She is also preceded in death by her brothers Donald (Ann) Olsson and Alvin (Elaine) Olsson.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tipton with Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Patrick Catholic Church – Tipton.