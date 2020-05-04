Edward W. Coy | Obituary

Edward W. Coy, 85, died April 17, 2020.

In 1957, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was a private and served as a unit supply specialist until 1963. He worked for Kas Potato Chip and former Allen Foods (now US Foods) for about 15 years. Ed also belonged to the Lamba Beta Lambda Fraternity.

He was the beloved husband of 60 years to late wife Jane (Boettigheimer) Coy; loving father of son Patrick E. Coy, uncle to nieces Donna (Walt) Lehman, Patricia Coy and Janice (the late Steve) Subracko. Also a loving uncle, great-uncle, great-great uncle, to Coys and extended family, Boettigheimers and extended family, Subrackos and extended family, Wrays and extended family; best friend to Norma Scheller and friend to many.

A funeral procession leaves from Kutis Funeral Home – Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, at 10:30 a.m. May 6 10:30 to St. Paul Churchyard for an 11 a.m. graveside service.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials to American Diabetes Association are appreciated.