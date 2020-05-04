John Prader | Obituary

John “Pat” Prader, 81, of Pevely, Mo., died May 1, 2020. He was born Oct. 17, 1938, in East St. Louis, son of the late George J. and Clara C. (nee Wiegers) Prader, Sr. He was married to Karen R. (nee Charboneau) Prader, who survives him.

Pat was a member of the Knights of Columbus – Council # 1230, Crystal City, Mo., Elk’s Lodge 1721, Past Board Member of the Urological Research Foundation and member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Crystal City, Mo. He graduated from Assumption High School – Class of 1956, was a graduate of SIU-E – Class of 1967, with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was a Scoutmaster from 1978-1984. He retired as a Vice-President of Betz – Dearborn, Inc.

Pat was an avid golfer, loved fishing, horse racing and poker. He enjoyed wintering in Florida and Texas, watching the Cardinals at spring training and enjoyed a good Manhattan to end the day. Pat and Karen traveled extensively around the world and had visited all 50 states. He took great pleasure in lunches with his old alumni from Assumption High School. Pat hosted many family reunions over the years and treasured time making memories with his children and grandchildren.

Pat was forever thankful to Linda for being the best mom to Ashley.

Surviving are sons Pat (Tobie) Prader Jr. of Evansville, Jim (Sue) Prader of Waterloo and Chris (Kelli) Prader of Indianapolis; daughter Lori (Lawrence) Moallankamp of Columbia; step-children Sara (Steve) Floyd of Festus, Mo., Scott (Tasha) Davis of DeSoto, Mo. and Jonathon (Mindy) Davis of DeSoto, Mo.; grandchildren Jamie, Elly, Abby, Ashley, Kyle, Lauren, Austin, Gracie, Jeremy, Kristin, Hanna, Brandon, Kendall, Kaleb, Aubrey and Reid; great-grandchildren, Johnathon, Zoeey, Sylvia, Julian, Vivian, Addy, Clara, Wyatt and Jaxson, with another on the way; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Francie (Rolfe) Wagner, Barb Charboneau and Richard (Becky) Charboneau; and lifetime friend Larry Westbrook, along with many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Timothy ‘Red’ J. Prader; brother George J. Prader Jr.; sisters Dorothy ‘Dot’ Feigl, and Rita Mae Crow; and step-daughter, Jerrie Ranee Davis.

Services will be privately held.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville.

A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: The Urological Research Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

Our heartfelt thanks go to the many doctors and health care professionals over the years, with special thanks to Dr. Alex Feigl for his loving care.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.