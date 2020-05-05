Lucille M. Wetzler | Obituary

Lucille M. Wetzler (nee Novak), 82, of Waterloo, died May 4, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born Sept. 4, 1937, in Renault, daughter of the late Frank J. and Orlena (nee Schmitz) Novak.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, and retired from Monroe County Nursing Home.

She is survived by her children Tom (Teri) Wetzler and Mark Wetzler (Fran Byrne); grandchildren Ashley Duecker, Courtney (Ryan) Birk, Brittany (Kasey) Litteken, Cody (Kelsey) Wetzler and Chelsey Wetzler (Luke); great-grandchildren Kailee, Kameron, Kenadee, Lola, Lincoln, Harper, Hudson and Nolan; brother and sisters Jerry (Susie) Novak, Helen (Henry) Koch and Pat (Lonny) Schmidt; sisters-in-law Ardell Hartmann, Darlene Wetzler and Frances Novak; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Lucille is preceded in death by her husband William E. Wetzler; sons Barry J. Wetzler and William J. “Bill” Wetzler; and brother James Novak.

Drive-by visitation will be 9-11:30 a.m. May 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are asked to stay in their cars as they drive by and greet the family.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon May 8 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Heart Assn.; Ss. Peter and Paul Church – Waterloo; or Donor’s Choice.