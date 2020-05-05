Lawrence S. Spihlmann | Obituary

Lawrence (Larry) Steven Spihlmann, 63, died peacefully April 30, 2020 at his home in Mansfield, Texas, with his family by his side after a long battle with lymphoma.

Larry was born in Trenton on Jan. 4, 1957, the daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Kues) Spihlmann. He was a 1975 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo.

Larry married Susan (McGee) on May 16, 1980, and together they raised two sons, Brian and Cody.

At age 19 Larry began his career with the Union-Pacific Railroad holding several different positions with the company throughout the years until his health forced him to retire in December 2018.

Larry was an avid hunter and gun collector and enjoyed the outdoors, but was happiest when he was spending time with his family and friends.

Besides his wife and sons, Larry is survived by his grandchildren Ryker, Lyncoln and Izabel Spihlmann; sisters Barb (Mark) Andrus and Darlene Spihlmann; brother Mike (Stacy) Spihlmann; mother-in-law Retha McGee; paternal aunt Julie Timmerman of Trenton; maternal aunts Mary Jane Korte of Aviston and Doloros Lampe of Carlyle; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law Bob McGee, a niece in infancy, aunts, uncles, cousins.

Family and friends whose lives Larry touched are invited to attend a celebration of life service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; Daugherty Public Library-Dupo; or to donor’s choice.