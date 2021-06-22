Terry F. Heller | Obituary

Terry F. Heller, 66, of Red Bud, died June 21, 2021, in Columbia. He was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Red Bud.

He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Renault, St. John Lutheran Church Men’s Club, Red Bud Lion’s Club, and retired from farming and Road District # 8.

He is survived by his mother Joyce L. Heller (nee Koch); sister Donna (Don) Gariglietti: niece and nephew Carrie Hahn and Greg (Dana) Hahn; great -nieces Josie and Kelly; uncle and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Francis H. Heller.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service June 24 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault.

A funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Nebel officiating.

Interment will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Renault.

Arrangements were provided by Quernheim Funeral Home.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.